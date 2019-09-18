Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $73.41

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,317 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

