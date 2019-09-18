Brokerages Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $196.85

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CME Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,471. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

