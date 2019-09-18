Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 11,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,770. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.