Brokerages Expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will announce $65.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.39 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $252.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.71 million to $262.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.16 million, with estimates ranging from $280.88 million to $345.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CHAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 145,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Chaparral Energy news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 554,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,170,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,617,207 shares of company stock worth $7,952,971 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Chaparral Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

