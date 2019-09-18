Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.99 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report sales of $420.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $423.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $392.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.53. 424,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,704. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $162.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.