Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.33. Briscoe Group has a 52-week low of A$3.03 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of A$3.57 ($2.53).

Briscoe Group Company Profile

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brand names. As of January 27, 2019, the company operated a network of 46 bricks and mortar stores, including 13 fulfilment hubs in the homewares sector; and 38 stores, including 9 fulfilment hubs in the sporting goods sector.

