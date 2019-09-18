Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.29

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

