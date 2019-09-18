Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.29

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
