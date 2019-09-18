Brigade Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Brigade Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Arconic comprises approximately 1.2% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 450.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $25,790,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,166.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 625,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

ARNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,633. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

