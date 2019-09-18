Brigade Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 1.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

DBD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 354,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,739. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

