Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BDN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
