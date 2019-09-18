BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,826,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 5,899,910 shares.The stock last traded at $39.35 and had previously closed at $37.87.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

