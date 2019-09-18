BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,826,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 5,899,910 shares.The stock last traded at $39.35 and had previously closed at $37.87.
BP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
