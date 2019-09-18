Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEgg, IDEX and Bibox. Bottos has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $480,843.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.04988058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00027123 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

