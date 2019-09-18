Boston Partners Sells 87,456 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 608.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.26. 36,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.