Boston Partners Sells 359,626 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Boston Partners cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.33% of Raymond James worth $156,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $5,548,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Raymond James by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 45,837 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RJF traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,734. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $96.76.
RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.