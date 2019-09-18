Boston Partners Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of AFLAC worth $116,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 777,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,970. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

