Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,583 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.82% of Jabil worth $88,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 16,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

