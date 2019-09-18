Boston Partners Has $167.61 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of Duke Realty worth $167,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 434.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after buying an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 775,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 674,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 84,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

