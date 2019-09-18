Boston Partners Has $144.18 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,855 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $144,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 256,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,203. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

