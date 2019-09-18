Boston Partners Grows Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,851 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $80,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 490,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,800. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

