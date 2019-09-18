Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 267,701 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

