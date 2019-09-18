Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.00, approximately 438,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 204,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

