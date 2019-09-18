Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $626,154.00 and $26,340.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00218203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01265759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016751 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

