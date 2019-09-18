Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 6,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

