BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $13.21. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 681 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
