BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $13.21. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 681 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the first quarter worth $150,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 293.8% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

