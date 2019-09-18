Bitradio Market Capitalization Hits $104,146.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market cap of $104,146.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,844,466 coins and its circulating supply is 7,844,462 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.