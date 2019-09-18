BitNewChain (BTN) Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitNewChain has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $42.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00783962 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004965 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

