BitGreen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82,021.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $82,021.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022309 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.84 or 0.02090640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,809,336 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

