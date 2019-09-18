Bitcoin Scrypt Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $126,269.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

