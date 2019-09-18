Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 4,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $512,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.