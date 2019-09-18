Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Down 8.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04, 1,874,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 574,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,081.44% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock worth $79,640. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

