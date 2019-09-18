Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,246,903,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

