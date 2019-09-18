Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 12,211 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,730. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

