Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,807.69. 486,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. The company has a market cap of $909.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,807.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

