Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock valued at $439,959,487. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 419,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The firm has a market cap of $535.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

