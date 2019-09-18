Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.90. 342,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

