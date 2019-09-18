Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Trading Down 10.8%

Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), approximately 87,526 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50.

About Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

