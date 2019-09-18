Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Up 17.4%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.81, 195,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,227% from the average session volume of 14,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

