Banyan Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $237,090.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019115 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000746 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

