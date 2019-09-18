Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $429,662,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 225.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after buying an additional 1,419,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $80,914,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $89,375,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,809,000 after buying an additional 449,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $84.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.781 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Howard Weil lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

