Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

NYSE:BMA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 585,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

