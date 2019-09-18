Azart (AZART) Price Tops $0.0001

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Azart has a market cap of $423.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azart has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Azart coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006099 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

