Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 174,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth bought 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 133,860 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

