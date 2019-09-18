Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.71 ($6.66).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 551 ($7.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AV stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 388 ($5.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,225,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.23. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

