Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Avingtrans stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The stock had a trading volume of 203,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.66. Avingtrans has a 12-month low of GBX 170.10 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 million and a P/E ratio of 298.13.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Wednesday.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

