Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Avid Bioservices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 117,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $315.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Avid Bioservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Hancock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,108,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

