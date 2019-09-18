AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Trading 5.5% Higher

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, 5,999,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,621,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.