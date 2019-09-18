AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is Sandler Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.46. 10,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $216.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

