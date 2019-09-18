Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.52

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $18.15. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.52.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.38 million during the quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

