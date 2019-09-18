Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will post $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.40 million. Atmos Energy posted sales of $444.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,045. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

