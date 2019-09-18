Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,824. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

